ViralGains Launches Cookieless Ad Journeys Based on Consumer Input

ViralGains today launched a cookieless tool that creates dynamic interactions within advertisements.

The new tool is part of ViralGains' Odyssey platform and allows advertisers to prompt ad viewers to share their preferences, sentiment, interests, and other actions within ads. The remainder of the interactions within the ads then adapt in real-time based on viewer feedback.

The tool allows marketers to do the following within a single advertisement:

Better understand the preferences and intent of their brand loyalists;

Segment out uninterested prospects;

Shift messaging for uninterested viewers to convert them to new customers;

Distinguish content that best resonates among audiences;

Gather intel around why viewers might be using another brand; and

Discern what viewers value most about a brand or product.