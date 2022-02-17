titleLOOK Adds Marketing Automation Features
titleLOOK by Mainspring Services has expanded its platform's marketing automation offerings with features that add customization options into the LOOK view and enhance the way users share, follow, and interact with digital title reports.
titleLOOK automatically hyperlinks supporting documents into title commitments and other title documents and creates a LOOK view to deliver title reports digitally.
Included in the new marketing automation features is an advertising feature. The advertising suite includes in-platform space, interstitial modals, as well as flexible options in the share and follow emails. titleLOOK also offers in-platform video and the opportunity for customers to embed their own resources, such as wire fraud warnings, helpful tips and explainers, forms and closing checklists. Custom buttons are also available, including social media links and a widget that integrates with complementary industry solutions like Feedback Automatic, powered by TitleTap, to automate customer feedback surveys and share positive reviews.
"As a software-as-a-service solution, we're always looking to bring to market options that make our customers look good and, most importantly, provide automated tools to drive their business objectives," said Matt Johnson, director of product strategy at Mainspring Services, in a statement. "These new features derive from our own market research but also from listening to our customers' feedback. titleLOOK has always been a game-changer from a sales and marketing standpoint in the way it delivers titles digitally, but these new features really take it to the next level. Our development team has worked hard to make this possible, and we are elated to immediately offer these features to our customers."