titleLOOK Adds Marketing Automation Features

titleLOOK by Mainspring Services has expanded its platform's marketing automation offerings with features that add customization options into the LOOK view and enhance the way users share, follow, and interact with digital title reports.

titleLOOK automatically hyperlinks supporting documents into title commitments and other title documents and creates a LOOK view to deliver title reports digitally.

Included in the new marketing automation features is an advertising feature. The advertising suite includes in-platform space, interstitial modals, as well as flexible options in the share and follow emails. titleLOOK also offers in-platform video and the opportunity for customers to embed their own resources, such as wire fraud warnings, helpful tips and explainers, forms and closing checklists. Custom buttons are also available, including social media links and a widget that integrates with complementary industry solutions like Feedback Automatic, powered by TitleTap, to automate customer feedback surveys and share positive reviews.