Intelligence Node Launches Digital Shelf Analytics

Intelligence Node, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven retail intelligence and competitive analytics, has launched Digital Shelf Analytics to diversify its e-commerce analytics offerings.

"The e-commerce ecosystem is fast expanding and is forecasted to reach $4 trillion by 2024. The intensifying e-commerce competition and the constant battle to win shoppers' attention have made it essential for brands and retailers to improve their visibility on search engines and marketplaces and appear on top of search results. The Digital Shelf Analytics platform is designed to help brands and retailers solve these challenges and maximize their share of shelf and improve their conversions and market share," said Intelligence Node CEO Sanjeev Sularia in a statement.

The Digital Shelf platform incorporates computer vision, natural language processing, and predictive modeling and is powered by its machine learning technology, similarity engine, and a retail dataset of more than 1.2 billion unique products. The platform analyzes key product metrics, such as availability, searchability, customer sentiment, and pricing, audits the share of shelf and visibility across Google search results and marketplaces, benchmarks search results against competitor performance and offers insights for improvement, and tracks customer reviews to get an indication of the level of customer satisfaction. It also uses AI to generate resonant product descriptions from images and free text. It uses visual transformers and NLP algorithms to identify the right attributes and keywords from product listings to produce product descriptions.