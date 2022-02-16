SurePoint Technologies Acquires Cole Valley Software, Creator of ContactEase CRM

SurePoint Technologies, a provider of financial and practice management solutions for law firms, has acquired Cole Valley Software, the maker of ContactEase CRM for legal professionals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction creates a legal technology platform integrating real-time CRM into practice management and financial data. By acquiring ContactEase, SurePoint has obtained a turnkey CRM system providing business data, insight, and prospecting tools that, when incorporated in SurePoint’s own financial reporting and client management system, will capture return on investment (ROI) for business development.

"Our clients were adamant that CRM is the next feature we should incorporate into our platform. ContactEase provides the best solution on the market," said SurePoint CEO Tom Obermaier in a statement. "Our two companies share a similar trajectory and history, a corresponding middle-market client base, complementary values and corporate cultures, and the ability and desire to merge two state-of-the-art platforms into one groundbreaking best-in-class solution for all legal management and marketing needs."

The technology operates seamlessly within Outlook and includes integration with Hubspot. From a single pane, law firm marketing teams can initiate email campaigns, and users can share, manage and leverage data.