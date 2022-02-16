Conductor to Acquire ContentKing
Conductor, providers of an organic marketing platform, is acquiring real-time website auditing and monitoring solutions provider ContentKing. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, however, financing for the acquisition came from a $150 million funding round that Conductor completed late last year.
ContentKing's technology will be packaged within the Conductor platform. Conductor is especially focused on ContentKing's real-time monitoring capabilities, which it believes will enable proactive, and integrated workflows for marketers.
"Since the very beginning, we've been committed to building a platform that puts the success of our customers first. We're constantly inventing new ways to help organic marketers unlock greater impact across their organizations. That's why we're thrilled to welcome ContentKing to Conductor," said Seth Besmertnik, Conductor's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "With Conductor and ContentKing joining forces, digital teams will now be able to proactively ensure constant site best practices and quick triage of any future issues. This will result in more time spent improving the overall content and digital experience and less time fixing problems, losing revenue, and worrying about something going wrong that you didn't know about or couldn't previously identify."
"For ContentKing, this combination meaningfully accelerates our ability to realize our long-term objectives and vision. It's an exciting opportunity to play a part in building an end-to-end solution for how teams can work together and drive value in an ever-evolving search landscape—a search landscape that never sleeps," said Vincent van Scherpenseel, CEO and co-founder of ContentKing, in a statement.
"Conductor and ContentKing share the same goal of introducing new ways to help organic marketers unlock greater impact and team up with the rest of their organizations to get more done," Besmertnik added. "And we are excited to have them join us on our mission to shape the future of organic marketing."