Conductor to Acquire ContentKing

Conductor, providers of an organic marketing platform, is acquiring real-time website auditing and monitoring solutions provider ContentKing. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, however, financing for the acquisition came from a $150 million funding round that Conductor completed late last year.

ContentKing's technology will be packaged within the Conductor platform. Conductor is especially focused on ContentKing's real-time monitoring capabilities, which it believes will enable proactive, and integrated workflows for marketers.