Speedeon and Jornaya Partner on DataWatch Intent

Speedeon, a direct marketing and data agency, today launched DataWatch Intent, which monitors companies' ideal customers for relevant online behaviors that signal they are in-market and ready to buy and alerts companies when customers take meaningful online action, like researching or shopping for a specific product.

Speedeon partnered with Jornaya, a provider of customer journey intent data, to launch DataWatch Intent.

"DataWatch Intent is a complete no-brainer for marketers who want to market to people who are ready to buy," said Lindsey Kaiser, head of product at Speedeon Data, in a statement. "Marketers believe they have digital insights, but the data is often locked up in spreadsheets and bar charts. But we make sure digital data isn't just interesting, it's 100 percent actionable. Marketers can turn on DataWatch Intent and let individual-level lead insights stream in for triggered campaigns."

Through DataWatch Intent, marketers can do the following:

Automatically monitor their best customers and prospects for digital intent;

Benefit from Jornaya's view into more than 400 million shopping events every month;

Discover opportunities based user searches for specific products;

Identify in-market buyers in the midst of researching competitive solutions; and

Use individual-level intent data to launch triggered, automated marketing campaigns.