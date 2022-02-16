Persado Launches Language Profiles and Personalized Content Generation

Persado, providers of a content generation and decisioning platform, today released Language Profiles, a form of first-party data that reveals the language and communication preferences of individual customers, and Personalized Content Generation, which matches the right content to the right customer through every communication channel.

Persado's new language generation model is connected to customer feedback and offers both language generation and decisioning, providing a feedback loop to users around why the highest performing language was chosen.

"Content is about to change forever. Over the course of the next five years, content will become a significant competitive advantage for brands because we are on the cusp of having 8 billion digital and connected citizens in the world consuming 200 billion ad impressions a day—a sea-change that requires a level of personalized content generation that necessitates an embrace of AI and machine learning," said Assaf Baciu, co-founder and chief operating officer of Persado, in a statement. "We are proud to continue to set the standard in AI-generated language and to be the first to introduce language personalization at scale, a must for any brand wanting to engage today's savvy consumer."

Personalized Content Generation creates the most effective language to serve each segment or individual. Companies can focus personalized content along traditional language segments and further target messages along Language Profiles.