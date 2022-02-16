Optimizely Moves to Google Cloud

Optimizely, a digital experience platform provider, is moving its experimentation solutions to Google Cloud. Google Cloud and Optimizely will also coordinate a joint go-to-market and sales execution strategy and collaborate on developing new and expanded digital offerings.

"I couldn't think of two tech companies that are more relevant for the data-driven growth marketer than Google Cloud and Optimizely. We share the same philosophy on leveraging data, AI, and experimentation to replace guesswork with certainty," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "By entering into this strategic partnership with Google Cloud, we're empowering marketers to unlock their digital potential, create exceptional customer experiences, and deliver strong business outcomesm, all on a trusted, secure platform. It's a true win-win-win situation for Optimizely, Google Cloud, and the marketing industry overall."

"Through this partnership, Google Cloud infrastructure will underpin Optimizely's fast-growing and widely adopted customer experience platform," said Rob Enslin, president of Google Cloud, in a statement. "It's critical that businesses deliver exceptional products and services to consumers, and this partnership will enhance their ability to do so, driven by the Optimizely platform, data, and Google Cloud's capabilities in AI and ML."