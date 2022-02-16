Altruist Integrates with Wealthbox CRM

Altruist, providers of a custodial solution for financial advisors, has integrated with Wealthbox CRM.

Through the integration, advisors can combine their customer data in Wealthbox with the custodial data available on the Altruist platform, add new clients with a single click, and open accounts on Altruist in less than 30 seconds.

"Partnering with Wealthbox is a direct result of listening to advisors' needs," said Jason Wenk, founder and CEO of Altruist, in a statement. "Altruist's top priority is helping RIAs and their clients. Collaborating with Wealthbox allows advisors to serve their customers better, improving client experiences while saving both time and money."

"We share a vision with Altruist to help RIAs of all sizes grow by providing a powerful, seamless user experience," said John Rourke, CEO and co-founder of Wealthbox, in a statement. "That's one of the many reasons why we're happy to integrate with Altruist and further enhance advisors' workflows."