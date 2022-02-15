RFPIO Acquires InHub
RFPIO, a provider of response management software, has acquired InHub, a request management solutions provider for the investment community. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
InHub is joining RFP360, the division of RFPIO dedicated to serving the emerging request management software market to help businesses collect, organize, and evaluate information from vendors and suppliers.
"Acquiring InHub is a big step forward, and we're thrilled to leverage their extensive experience as we transform how organizations request information, respond to requests, and connect," said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO, in a statement. "We look forward to working with InHub to bring even more buyers and sellers together in one platform, saving time, reducing costs, simplifying collaboration, and improving business outcomes for everyone involved."
"Our focus at InHub has always been to help our customers make better investment and procurement decisions using our RFx technology and expertise," said InHub's founder and CEO, Ariana Amplo, in a statement. "This new chapter is exciting for everyone involved because we can continue that successful work at an accelerated pace and global scale, increasing our presence in emerging RFx markets alongside RFP360 while capitalizing on RFPIO's best-in-class approach."