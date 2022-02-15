Logik.io and Threekit Partner on E-Commerce and Sales Solution

Threekit, providers of a 3D visual commerce platform, and Logik.io, provider of a headless configuration engine powering e-commerce and CPQ experiences, have partnered to help sales and e-commerce teams deliver faster and more engaging customer experiences.

The partnership combines Logik.io's advanced product logic capabilities with Threekit's visual commerce capabilities. Users set up advanced visual configurations by establishing their configuration rules and product attributes in Logik.io. Those rules are then passed on to the Threekit platform, where users can configure products in real time in 3D or augmented reality in the ThreeKit interface on their websites or e-commerce platforms.