Logik.io and Threekit Partner on E-Commerce and Sales Solution
Threekit, providers of a 3D visual commerce platform, and Logik.io, provider of a headless configuration engine powering e-commerce and CPQ experiences, have partnered to help sales and e-commerce teams deliver faster and more engaging customer experiences.
The partnership combines Logik.io's advanced product logic capabilities with Threekit's visual commerce capabilities. Users set up advanced visual configurations by establishing their configuration rules and product attributes in Logik.io. Those rules are then passed on to the Threekit platform, where users can configure products in real time in 3D or augmented reality in the ThreeKit interface on their websites or e-commerce platforms.
"Brands and manufacturers have noticed that having a visual is incredibly important to building trust with a customer," said Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Logik.io so that now our customers will be able to take all of their products, no matter how sophisticated, and be able to not only configure them but to see them in real time."
"The wait between sales calls for a quote confirmation or price or renders is the new deal killer," said Chris Shutts, CEO of Logik.io, in a statement. "This partnership gives our customers superpowers to deliver the kind of buying experience that everyone wants: interactive, accurate, and fast."
