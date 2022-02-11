ZoomInfo Available to Government Agencies Through a GSA Contract
ZoomInfo, a provider go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, can now be purchased by U.S. government customers through the General Services Administration Schedules program.
Through the GSA Schedule of its channel partner, Winvale, ZoomInfo can now offer government agencies direct access to its data-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions.
"For years, ZoomInfo's unrivaled data and technology solutions have helped thousands of private firms understand their customers more holistically to drive more efficient and intelligent motions," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck in a statement. "These countless proven successes show the power of ZoomInfo's data. With the public sector's growing reliance on DaaS, now is an optimal time for us to build this relationship. We're excited to see federal agencies capitalize on that same opportunity to leverage our data to boost efficiency and, in turn, save taxpayer dollars."
"Here at Winvale, we believe that ZoomInfo's DaaS offering is a game-changer for federal and defense agencies in pursuit of reducing risk in the government acquisition lifecycle by providing potential and current contractor information that ties directly to the ability to perform," said Winvale President Jeff Vittone in a statement.