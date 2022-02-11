Calix Support Cloud Integrates with NISC's Trouble Management Platform

Calix has integrated its Support Cloud with the iVUE trouble management solution from National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC).

The Support Cloud/NISC integration gives customer support representatives at broadband service providers (BSPs) faster access to the information they need to resolve subscriber issues.

As an integral part of the NISC Enterprise System, its trouble management solution leverages full integration between NISC SmartHub, a customer account management solution, and NISC's AppSuite. This brings enterprise data into the field, supported on iOS and Android devices.

A component of the Revenue EDGE solution, Calix Support Cloud gives real-time intelligence and insights to diagnose and resolve issues.

With the Support Cloud/NISC integration, CSRs now have a consolidated view of subscribers and can see helpdesk tickets, troubleshoot issues, and resolve or escalate if necessary. Customer support teams can also take advantage of automation. Essential information, such as subscriber profile, details on the reported issue, and call disposition, flows across both systems.