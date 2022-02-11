Calix Support Cloud Integrates with NISC's Trouble Management Platform
Calix has integrated its Support Cloud with the iVUE trouble management solution from National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC).
The Support Cloud/NISC integration gives customer support representatives at broadband service providers (BSPs) faster access to the information they need to resolve subscriber issues.
As an integral part of the NISC Enterprise System, its trouble management solution leverages full integration between NISC SmartHub, a customer account management solution, and NISC's AppSuite. This brings enterprise data into the field, supported on iOS and Android devices.
A component of the Revenue EDGE solution, Calix Support Cloud gives real-time intelligence and insights to diagnose and resolve issues.
With the Support Cloud/NISC integration, CSRs now have a consolidated view of subscribers and can see helpdesk tickets, troubleshoot issues, and resolve or escalate if necessary. Customer support teams can also take advantage of automation. Essential information, such as subscriber profile, details on the reported issue, and call disposition, flows across both systems.
"NISC and Calix share a common vision to ensure critical data and customer insights are at the CSRs' fingertips to provide an impactful and efficient customer interaction," said NISC's vice president of product management, David Bonnett, in a statement. "Optimizing the customer experience will help providers foster customer relationships and loyalty, which are essential in today's competitive market, and this integration will do just that."
"With every successive quarterly release, we deliver innovative new capabilities that enable BSP customer support organizations to become even more efficient, productive, and proactive," said Martha Galley, executive vice president of customer engagement and services at Calix, in a statement. "We are thrilled to launch the integration of Support Cloud and NISC, the first of many planned integrations to help support teams streamline processes, save time, reduce costs, and increase subscriber satisfaction. This will transform how our BSP customers support their subscribers."
"We're very excited to see this integration between Calix and NISC," said Ryan Wirth, service delivery manager at Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Companies, in a statement. "Separately, Support Cloud and iVUE have been integral elements in our support strategy, and now the integration of the two systems will enable us to serve our subscribers even more efficiently. As we continue to expand into new markets and welcome new subscribers, it's critical that we have the right systems in place to support that growth. Calix is giving us exactly what we need to move our business forward."