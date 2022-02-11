BigCommerce Acquires B2B Ninja

BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has acquired B2B Ninja, a fellow e-commerce solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A longtime BigCommerce partner, B2B Ninja is a quoting solution, and the acquisition furthers BigCommerce's e-commerce functionality to B2B merchants.

"B2B Ninja is an excellent addition to our already strong B2B capabilities," said Brent Bellm, CEO of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Complementing our recent launch of B2B Edition, this is the next big step in providing a platform that is easier to use and faster than legacy B2B solutions and more flexible and powerful than other SaaS platforms. We continue to invest in ways that make BigCommerce the best platform for merchants of all sizes regardless of who or where their customers are or where merchants are selling." "For several years, our companies have been great partners, not only because our products complement each other but our values do too," said John McCann, co-founder of B2B Ninja, in a statement. "We both believe strongly in openness, flexibility, and ease of use so that merchants can focus on growing their businesses. We're excited to join the BigCommerce family and work even more closely to deliver critical products for merchants."

BigCommerce will continue to offer B2B Edition, an advanced suite of B2B functionalities through the exclusive partner integration of BundleB2B with BigCommerce Enterprise.