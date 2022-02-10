Piano Acquires SocialFlow
Piano Software, a digital experience cloud provider, has acquired SocialFlow, a social distribution and marketing platform for media companies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed
SocialFlow's tools facilitate posts across more than 10,000 social media accounts with 2.7 billion collective followers.
The addition of SocialFlow into Piano's platform will allow social media teams to optimize engagement and attention across multiple accounts and gain a deeper level of insight into how content is driving revenue. SocialFlow's tools help streamline execution of organic posting across platforms, manage paid social media campaigns, and collect data on user clicks.
"Our goal at Piano is to help organizations bring data together, make it available in real time and leverage it effectively to fuel both analysis and targeting," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano, in a statement. "Although social media has continued to grow as an integral part of digital strategy, the full scope of its impact has been a blind spot for most brands, limited by the confines of digital marketing attribution models. Adding SocialFlow to our offering will open a new realm of opportunities to create connectors between social media and the on-site user journey, and we're excited to help our clients enrich their strategies with this new level of digital sophistication."
"SocialFlow has spent the last decade helping publishers create value from their social content. Now with the combined power of SocialFlow and Piano, publishers will be able to unlock new insights across digital touchpoints," said Jim Anderson, CEO of SocialFlow, in a statement. "I'm excited to watch the Piano team take what we've built at SocialFlow and bring it to the next level as part of their full digital experience platform."