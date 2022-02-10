Piano Acquires SocialFlow

Piano Software, a digital experience cloud provider, has acquired SocialFlow, a social distribution and marketing platform for media companies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

SocialFlow's tools facilitate posts across more than 10,000 social media accounts with 2.7 billion collective followers.

The addition of SocialFlow into Piano's platform will allow social media teams to optimize engagement and attention across multiple accounts and gain a deeper level of insight into how content is driving revenue. SocialFlow's tools help streamline execution of organic posting across platforms, manage paid social media campaigns, and collect data on user clicks.