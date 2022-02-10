LinkedIn Launches Quarterly Updates to Sales Navigator
As part of its quarterly updates, LinkedIn Sales Solutions has added features to Sales Navigator to help sales professionals boost efficiency and succeed in a remote world.
The new features, centered around identifying and building relationships with buyers, include the following:
- New Search Experience that shows a full picture of how sellers can use LinkedIn's data to pinpoint the right leads and accounts faster. Now, when clicking into the Search toolbar, sellers will automatically be directed to a new collapsible larger view that shows all available filters, including additional options like company headquarters and TeamLink connections. As sellers refine searches and change filters, they can watch their results update as they go.
- Sales Navigator + CRM, deepening the connection between sellers' CRM systems and Sales Navigator to offer the At-Risk Opportunities list. This list surfaces a report of contacts who have left open opportunities, generated by data in the CRM, directly within Sales Navigator. CRM cards will be also added to the Account Pages and Contact Pages.
- A new homepage with a refreshed Alerts Feed, Priority Accounts section, and new Bookmarked Alerts tab.