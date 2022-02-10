Adobe Adds Mobile Capabilities to Journey Optimizer

Adobe has added mobile capabilities within Adobe Journey Optimizer, powered by Adobe Experience Platform, to help companies engage their customers wherever they are.

These new mobile capabilities includen the following:

Message designer, to help companies design and deliver personalized email, push, in-app, and text messages all from a single drag-and-drop user interface.

Templates for creating contextually aware in-app messages that are personalized based on data like customer profile attributes, device location, and app usage history.

Unified real-time customer profile, with customer data, like location, past purchases, and more.

Personalized one-time interactions and campaign communications, whether teams are sending a tailored text message for something like a flight status update or push notifications as part of a planned campaign, The app can help determine the right message to deliver to the customer, even if it means pausing campaign messages due to an unresolved customer service issue.

Location-aware triggers.

Access to company-approved content and assets through a cloud-based digital asset manager (DAM), Adobe Experience Manager Assets Essentials.

Developer tools for inspection and validation of data for client-side web and mobile events, low-level SDK logs, and data exports.

An out-of-the-box connector from Sinch, an Adobe Exchange Premier Partner, so companies can natively author personalized SMS messages within Journey Optimizer. Through this partnership, companies can also leverage Sinch Conversation API to connect with two-way conversational mediums like WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber, and a host of other messaging platforms. These channels can be connected to artificial intelligence-based chatbots.