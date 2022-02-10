UserZoom Launches Live Interview

UserZoom, has launched Live Interviews, a solution for collecting user feedback and delivering customer insights.

With UserZoom Live Interviews, product leaders can now use one platform to recruit study participants, schedule sessions, collaborate virtually, synthesize findings, and share research results with their organizations.

"Every company is now a digital experience company, and in order to design and deliver great experiences, organizations need the capabilities to conduct robust, continuous user research," said Alfonso de la Nuez, co-CEO and co-founder of UserZoom, in a statement. "We know today's digital product UX designers and researchers want to engage with their users and customers on a continuous basis. This used to take quite a bit of time and money. With Live Interviews, we've automated the remote moderated research process while maintaining the quality of insights that come with the right participants matched with the right study. Today, companies need to be able to conduct quick, iterative research at a regular cadence, and we're excited to combine both qualitative insights and quantitative data so companies can get the full picture into their customers' wants and needs."

Also included in the application are study participant tech check, virtual waiting room, direct chat with a moderator, searchable automated transcripts, synced playback, and time-stamped notes. Study leaders can isolate and share video clips, highlights, and quotes to create narratives with research insights.