Observe.AI Launches High-Volume Sales

Observe.AI, a provider of workforce platforms for contact centers, today launched High-Volume Sales, a sales enablement product for B2C organizations.

By delivering complete visibility into 100 percent of customer interactions, Observe.AI allows sales teams to pinpoint and amplify winning behaviors across their organizations; enforce script adoption, conversational flow, and protocol adherence; and gain real-time insights into situational factors that impact the sale.

"Observe.AI empowers teams to create a powerful, data-driven feedback loop for scalable, sustainable, and continuously improving revenue generation. We're arming sales representatives with the intelligence and behavioral insights to realize their fullest potential in driving growth. Observe.AI helps sales teams gain a deeper understanding of the customer, zero in on the right opportunities, and deliver an empathetic approach that underpins all excellent customer experiences," said Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CEO of Observe.AI, in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited about our initial traction in the B2C sales use case and look forward to expanding our reach within the market and sharing in the continued success of our customers."

JK Moving Services drove 40 percent increased revenue using Observe.AI to uncover new revenue streams and scale best practices from its top sales performers with 20 percent increase in adoption of successful scripts.

"Observe.AI has enabled our teams to accelerate higher-value transactions across the board that have led to our achieving record annual revenue and record profit. It's been invaluable to our team knowing, with absolute certainty and clarity, which behaviors and scripts are winning and which areas need improvement. In my opinion, the power of the Observe.AI platform is only limited to the individual user's imagination. It truly forces you to rethink the limits of achievement from a sales perspective," Ken Cohen, senior vice president of business development and sales at JK Moving, said in a statement.

Cybersecurity software and services provider Real Defense drove 103 percent year-over-year increase in sales quota attainment, five times improvement in efficiency, and nearly 14 percent increase in revenue using Observe.AI to improve how its sales reps were cross-selling and upselling.