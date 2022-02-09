Cortical.io Updates Its Document Processing Products

Cortical.io has released updates to its Contract Intelligence and Message Intelligence with increases in document processing speed, accuracy, and usability for business documents, messages, and attachments.

Contract Intelligence 4.6 automatically searches, extracts, classifies, and compares key information from agreements, contracts, and other business documents like insurance policies and financial reports. Contract Intelligence uses a natural language understanding (NLU) approach to analyze relevant information from documents. The new version models relations between extractions and includes performance and scale improvement. It also has a refined user interface.

Message Intelligence 2.4 automatically classifies and processes messages, attachments, and unstructured text based on meaning. When leveraging models built with Contract Intelligence, it also extracts and can leverage information buried in messages, attachments, and unstructured text. The new version contains explainable AI-supported classifiers, improved handling of messages and attachments, high availability, and an enhanced dashboard.

Cortical.io semantic technology is based on an approach to NLU called Semantic Folding that understands the meaning of text and can be trained to meet specific needs with little training data.