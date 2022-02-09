Vurvey Introduces Reels for Video Feedback

Vurvey, provider of a co-creation platform, has launched Vurvey Reels, a feature that compiles clips of video survey feedback from consumers into a highlight reel.

Once video responses are selected, users can edit together their Vurvey Reels by adjusting the start and stop times to only include parts of the consumer's response. The order of the video responses can be arranged to any flow desired. Once completed, Vurvey Reels are processed and published within a few moments and can be shared with anyone. Vurvey Reels offers an option to create password protection for private viewing.

Vurvey's video surveys, called Vurveys, allow companies to conduct virtual focus groups at scale with video questions for consumers.

Vurvey's platform also includes augmented reality, digital workrooms, and QR codes for capturing authentic consumer insights, running virtual focus groups, and testing product concepts anywhere, anytime, and on any device.