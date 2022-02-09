Vurvey Introduces Reels for Video Feedback
Vurvey, provider of a co-creation platform, has launched Vurvey Reels, a feature that compiles clips of video survey feedback from consumers into a highlight reel.
Once video responses are selected, users can edit together their Vurvey Reels by adjusting the start and stop times to only include parts of the consumer's response. The order of the video responses can be arranged to any flow desired. Once completed, Vurvey Reels are processed and published within a few moments and can be shared with anyone. Vurvey Reels offers an option to create password protection for private viewing.
Vurvey's video surveys, called Vurveys, allow companies to conduct virtual focus groups at scale with video questions for consumers.
Vurvey's platform also includes augmented reality, digital workrooms, and QR codes for capturing authentic consumer insights, running virtual focus groups, and testing product concepts anywhere, anytime, and on any device.
"Building on the idea that quality matters more than quantity when it comes to co-creation, Vurvey Reels takes the very best of consumer feedback via our video surveys and quickly builds a highlight reel that you can share with anyone," said Chad Reynolds, founder and CEO of Vurvey, in a statement. "In just a few minutes, you can instantly create and share your favorite video clips of consumer feedback with your team. Whether you are in marketing, product creation, merchandising, or anywhere in between, Vurvey Reels now takes your co-creation journey further."