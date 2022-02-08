Creatio Launches Atlas 8.0

Creatio today unveiled Creatio 8.0 Atlas, the latest version of its platform for building enterprise applications and workflows. The release introduces a consolidated No-Code Designer, an elevated canvas-style user interface (UI) designer (Freedom UI Designer), and a composable approach to building applications.?

In the release, Creatio consolidates, simplifies, and significantly extends all application design tools into the unified No-code Designer. The designerlets users create and configure new and existing pages, set up data models and access rights, design workflows, and enable no-code integrations using SOAP and REST services. Advanced configuration tools are available for professional developers.

The Freedom UI Designer empowers developers to design interfaces with a library of predefined views, widgets, and templates. Users can apply different UI themes and styles. The Freedom UI Designer is fully adaptable to different screens and devices and complies with modern accessibility requirements. Additionally, Creatio will be using its AI engine to drive recommendation, suggesting elements and styles for vertical and horizontal use cases based on a self-learning mechanism.

Creatio 8.0 also enables developers to use composable elements at each stage of the development process. Users can assemble applications and reuse components leveraging the "Lego blocks" approach, and access 750 Creatio Marketplace applications, connectors, and templates.

The release also includes enhanced ALM capabilities to let users view available instances, perform typical deployment operations, and orchestrate applications at each stage of the development lifecycle. The Application Hub organizes the work of different teams while managing collaborative processes and invitations.?