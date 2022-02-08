Pega Launches Voice AI and Messaging AI

Pegasystems today launched Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI, two solutions that analyze live customer service conversations in real time to help agents resolve service requests.

These artificial intelligence (AI) solutions operate as copilots for agents, listening to live voice and chat conversations, recommending steps to resolution, off-loading manual processes like data entry or searches, and analyzing intent to guide them.

Pega's Voice AI and Messaging AI solutions act as copilots, supporting agents in real time during customer conversations, including phone and messaging interactions like web chat and social media. The software automatically recommends actions and fills out the required forms just by listening to the conversation. It will also proactively recommend specific knowledge content. And if the conversation shifts to a new topic, Pega pivots in real time to help solve the new request.

Using real-time intelligence, natural language processing (NLP), speech-to-text analytics, and intelligent automation, Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI offers the following capabilities:

Hands-free data entry: Pega listens to live conversations and automatically enters data into the system.

Automatic recommendation of service actions: Pega auto-launches workflows as soon as customer inquiries come through.

Contextual knowledge: Agents no longer have to manually search for information during live calls and chats. Instead, Pega listens to the customer and automatically prompts next steps.

Script compliance: Agents see real-time script guidance during live phone calls.

Softphone integration.

Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI are available to users of Pega Customer Service, Pega's solution for automating processes and unifying data and systems across the enterprise.