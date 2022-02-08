DemandScience Acquires Finity

DemandScience, a provider of B2B pipeline generation solutions, has acquired Finity, a Swiss provider of artificial intelligence-driven content creation and aggregation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Europe is playing a significant role in our global business acceleration," said DemandScience Chair and CEO Peter Cannone in a statement. "Our acquisitions in the U.K., Ireland, France, and now Switzerland have strengthened our global first-party data strategy, deepened our intent aggregation and behavioral insights, and leveraged global content across a wider set of B2B verticals. This is enabling our worldwide customers across North America, EMEA, and APAC to grow their businesses and fuel our success."

"We are excited to be part of DemandScience and to leverage our IP and technology to further extend the company's offerings. Our worldwide data analysis of industry and location content will enhance DemandScience's intent and first-party buyer engagement insights," said Finity Chief Product Officer Nicolas Dengler in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our innovation for existing customers and expanding to many more as a global company."