Smart Communications and OneSpan Partner on E-Signature Integration
Smart Communications and OneSpan, a provider of digital identity verification and e-signatures, today announced a partnership that integrates OneSpan Sign into the Smart Communications platform.
By embedding OneSpan Sign into Smart Communications solutions, companies can collect customer information through interview-style digital forms, produce personalized and compliant documents, and facilitate real-time signatures by digitizing the agreement workflow.
"OneSpan's focus on creating trusted agreements fits perfectly into our commitment to empower our customers to deliver intelligent conversational experiences that streamline the process while maintaining strict security and compliance standards," said Smart Communications Chief Revenue Officer Dave Towers in a statement. "By eliminating risk associated with document errors, this seamless and secure experience is paramount for maintaining consumer trust and company integrity, which will benefit all our joint customers, particularly those in the banking, insurance, and healthcare industries."
"Clunky and complex forms add unnecessary friction to digital agreement processes," said OneSpan Chief Revenue Officer John Gunn in a statement. "Forms modernization is key to minimizing friction during any new customer acquisition experience. Our partnership with Smart Communications allows our joint customers to create faster and more intelligent forms that are easy to complete before they're e-signed."