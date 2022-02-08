ZoomInfo Launches MarketingOS, an ABM Platform

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today launched MarketingOS, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform that aligns sales and marketing teams in a unified system powered by ZoomInfo's business-to-business (B2B) data.

MarketingOS helps marketers target and convert leads into buyers through insight-driven orchestration and personalized engagement across multiple channels, including display and social advertising, email, SMS, and more. MarketingOS also turns websites into digital storefronts through enriched forms, unique visitor tracking, and human-first chat experiences.

"Our comprehensive B2B database is the key differentiator that sets MarketingOS apart from other ABM solutions," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck in a statement. "ZoomInfo's unique data science algorithms allow marketers to connect with the right prospects at precisely the right time. No other solution on the market combines the power of data-driven insights and marketing-optimized workflows like ZoomInfo's MarketingOS."

MarketingOS is one of four platforms that comprise RevOS, ZoomInfo's modern operating system for revenue professionals, which was also unveiled today. A unified system for sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting teams, RevOS delivers data, insights, software, and integrations.

SalesOS, OperationsOS, and RecruitingOS empower businesses to consistently engage with the right people at the right companies at the right time with relevant messages. RevOS features a unified login and app administration experience, with all apps and tools launched and managed from a single dashboard to give users at-a-glance information regarding their campaigns.

Using MarketingOS, marketers can run display and social advertising campaigns through ZoomInfo's demand-side platform and social integrations to target specific professionals, job titles, levels, or functions at in-market accounts exhibiting buyer intent. MarketingOS also features an in-market predictive score that ranks where prospects are in their buying journeys.

Additionally, MarketingOS monitors prospect and customer accounts, helps users cleanse and manage their marketing databases, and surfaces the best audiences based on fit, intent, and engagement. With ZoomInfo's contact data and intelligence, marketers can engage high-value accounts and buyers based on ideal customer criteria using more than 300 company attributes that reveal timely business needs and insights.