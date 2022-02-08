Sundial Launches Transact and Custom

Sundial, a data platform provider, has launched Sundial Transact, a consumer transaction data solution, and Sundial Custom, a no-code query and analysis tool.

Sundial Transact is powered by data from more than 11 million credit and debit card accounts and provides with access to hundreds of pre-tagged tickers and more than 1,600 merchants. Sundial Custom allows users to perform sophisticated queries in a no-code web graphical user interface environment. Both products help companies gain differentiated insights into consumer behavior.

"Sundial was created to empower our clients to find value in data, and the combination of Sundial Transact and Sundial Custom furthers that objective," said Spenser Marshall, head of Sundial, in a statement. "We want our clients to be able to access differentiated data reliably and efficiently. We are thrilled to provide a curated selection of data and software tools that we have tested and reviewed."

Analysts at M Science, a Sundial affiliate, have begun incorporating Sundial Transact in their research.