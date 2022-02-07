LockerDome Rebrands as Decide

LockerDome today relaunched as Decide and introduced a home-grown, machine learning and decision platform, the Decision Marketplace, to help companies develop machine learning models to render automated, intelligent decisions and optimize outcomes across the open web without third-party cookies or identity-layer data.

"At Decide, we believe that the convergence of three macro trends—the embrace of measured media, the flattening of ad stacks, and the fragmentation of identity—is reshaping the future of advertising on the open web," said Gabe Lozano, co-founder and CEO of Decide, in a statement. "Successfully navigating these waters is not just dependent on the rapid development and iteration of machine learning models but also on our ability to automate intelligent decisions in the real world. The Decision Marketplace enables us to do just that."

The Decision Marketplace provides an entirely composable environment in which developers can build, train, test, and deploy machine learning models in minutes. Those models then compete against one another to render the best decision given a particular ad and a unique impression. It offers the following: