Press Ganey to Acquire Forsta
Press Ganey, a provider of patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, plans to acquire Forsta, a provider of customer experience and market research technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Forsta was formed in early 2021 following the merger of Confirmit and FocusVision.
With the acquisition, Press Ganey's clients will have access to Forsta's suite of customer experience, employee experience, and market research technology. Forsta also brings extensive knowledge across a number of industry verticals, such as retail, financial services, travel and hospitality, technology, entertainment and consumer goods.
"This alliance propels Press Ganey into a new future. Our unparalleled excellence in healthcare consulting, and proprietary data and analytics, will soon be infused with even more innovation and speed by Forsta's world-class experience and research technology platform," said Patrick Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey, in a statement. "I', beyond thrilled to welcome Forsta to the Press Ganey family. This is a huge leap forward in helping our customers to do their jobs better every day."
"Press Ganey was the first company to truly recognize and respond to the importance of patient experience, and the company continues to lead innovation in the field. I'm excited to join forces with such a forward-thinking, highly respected company and eager for the benefits this investment will bring to our customers," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Forsta, in a statement.
"This move is the culmination of Press Ganey's investments to not just be leaders in the healthcare industry but to lead in experience technology, too. Forsta's [Human Experience] HX platform will allow Press Ganey to make a quantum leap in our technology solutions for our clients," said Darren Dworkin, chief strategy officer of Press Ganey, in a statement. "Together, the next generation of patient and customer experience will be better, deeper, and truly human-centric."