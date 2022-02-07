Press Ganey to Acquire Forsta

Press Ganey, a provider of patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, plans to acquire Forsta, a provider of customer experience and market research technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Forsta was formed in early 2021 following the merger of Confirmit and FocusVision.

With the acquisition, Press Ganey's clients will have access to Forsta's suite of customer experience, employee experience, and market research technology. Forsta also brings extensive knowledge across a number of industry verticals, such as retail, financial services, travel and hospitality, technology, entertainment and consumer goods.