GfK, Dstillery Launch CPG Shopper Segments

GfK and Dstillery have expanded their partnership by developing more than 30 new audiences to help digital marketers target even more consumer packaged goods shoppers.

The segments are based on rich behavioral data from GfK's National Shopper Lab (NSL), which aggregates loyalty card sales information from more than 96 million grocery and drug shoppers across the United States. NSL records weekly transactions through Shopper ID, UPC, store, date, price, and coupon and reveals the effect of in-store shopper engagement, defines how specific promotions might affect short- and long-term brand loyalty, and evaluates two years of rolling purchase history nationwide.

In the coming weeks, GfK Dstillery will release dozens more segments based on NSL data, allowing marketers to target campaigns specifically to the following:

current, former, or non-buyers;

loyal buyers of competitive brands;

promotion- and discount-sensitive shoppers (including coupon users);

key changes in buyer behaviors;

GfK and Dstillery have already collaborated on more than 150 audiences for auto marketers. The new CPG segments can be used to power shopper-focused campaigns through social media, e-commerce websites, programmatic TV, and other addressable platforms.