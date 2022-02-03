Upstream Partners with Socital to Expand into E-Commerce

Mobile marketing automation platform Upstream is partnering with e-commerce martech provider Socital to advance its expansion into e-commerce.

"We see e-commerce as the next major industry sector to be transformed by mobile marketing and marketing automation," said Dimitris Maniatis, CEO of Upstream, in a statement. "The addition of Socital's technology and expertise in this space will therefore enable us to speed up our go-to-market with a comprehensive solution for online retailers seeking to dynamically engage with customers across multiple channels and platforms."

Socital's platform helps online retailers collect and use first-party customer data. Under terms of the agreement, Upstream secures the technology and expertise of Socital in e-commerce. An extended team has already started working on integrating Socital technologies within Upstream's Grow mobile marketing platform via a converged marketing automation cloud offering. Upstream Grow offers audience management, automation, channel orchestration, insights and analytics, security, and a creative studio on a single platform.

A pilot version of the combined Upstream-Socital platform will be trialled next month with Sephora, Pandora and attrattivo. The next phase of trials is scheduled to take place later in the year with selected retailers in Brazil.