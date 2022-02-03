Acxiom Partners with Treasure Data
Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has integrated Real Identity with Treasure Data's customer data platform (CDP) to enable full-funnel personalization, measurement, and attribution.
Recently, Acxiom integrated with Treasure Data via Treasure Boxes, a CDP solutions library of prebuilt sets of code and applications to unlock value from their CDPs. Today's announcement builds on that success by introducing a deeper integration between Treasure Data CDP and Acxiom's Real Identity solution to help companies identify people across touchpoints and create more relevant experiences throughout the customer journey.
The new integration improves data collection and identification via Acxiom';s rTag, making it accessible everywhere and enabling companies to build more complete views of customer journeys across all channels, paid and owned.
"Working with Treasure Data on these deep integrations is yet another next step in our successful partnership," said Eugene Becker, executive vice president and general manager of global data and identity products at Acxiom, in a statement. "Widescale adoption of consumer experience applications creates new demand to seamlessly integrate identity and data. Finding new ways to identify customers, deliver insights, and activate audiences will be critical to delivering a robust marketing ROI. The combination of Acxiom's Real Identity and Treasure Data's CDP will help brands achieve this."
"With the inevitable cookie-less world, marketers need to continue to change their tactics as privacy regulations and consumer attitudes evolve," said Andrew Stephenson, marketing director at Treasure Data, in a statement. "This integration gives brands a single access point for customer experiences, allowing them to be more agile in the acquisition of new customers while boosting customer loyalty and re-activation."
