Acxiom Partners with Treasure Data

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has integrated Real Identity with Treasure Data's customer data platform (CDP) to enable full-funnel personalization, measurement, and attribution.

Recently, Acxiom integrated with Treasure Data via Treasure Boxes, a CDP solutions library of prebuilt sets of code and applications to unlock value from their CDPs. Today's announcement builds on that success by introducing a deeper integration between Treasure Data CDP and Acxiom's Real Identity solution to help companies identify people across touchpoints and create more relevant experiences throughout the customer journey.

The new integration improves data collection and identification via Acxiom';s rTag, making it accessible everywhere and enabling companies to build more complete views of customer journeys across all channels, paid and owned.