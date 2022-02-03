Brightcove Acquires Wicket Labs

Brightcove, a provider of video for business, has acquired Wicket Labs, an audience insights company that gives users visibility into content and subscriber analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables companies to deliver broadcast-quality video and measure its effectiveness with real-time analytics into performance, viewer engagement, and ROI. Using this data, customers can predict future behavior through machine learning models and drive viewer engagement with recommendations based on viewing behaviors, personalized playlists, and content analysis.

With the acquisition of Wicket Labs, Brightcove customers will have access to content and subscriber insights. Brightcove's platform will now include the following audience insights:

Customer lifetime value;

Subscriber cohort analysis;

Engagement analysis and recommendations to assist with cross-promotion of content;

Key trends in viewer behavior and viewed content; and

Opt-in comparative benchmarks.