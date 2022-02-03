Brightcove Acquires Wicket Labs
Brightcove, a provider of video for business, has acquired Wicket Labs, an audience insights company that gives users visibility into content and subscriber analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables companies to deliver broadcast-quality video and measure its effectiveness with real-time analytics into performance, viewer engagement, and ROI. Using this data, customers can predict future behavior through machine learning models and drive viewer engagement with recommendations based on viewing behaviors, personalized playlists, and content analysis.
With the acquisition of Wicket Labs, Brightcove customers will have access to content and subscriber insights. Brightcove's platform will now include the following audience insights:
- Customer lifetime value;
- Subscriber cohort analysis;
- Engagement analysis and recommendations to assist with cross-promotion of content;
- Key trends in viewer behavior and viewed content; and
- Opt-in comparative benchmarks.
"We are committed to serving our customers through our intelligent video platform powered by analytics, AI, and ML to help them grow their businesses by engaging audiences and monetizing their content," said Namita Dhallan, chief product officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "The acquisition of Wicket Labs helps us to augment our analytics offering with audience insights and increase our resources dedicated to bringing additional value to our customers."
"We are excited to be joining Brightcove and integrating our audience insights with Brightcove's robust analytics and leading online video platform," said Marty Roberts, co-founder and CEO of Wicket Labs, in a statement. "The investment Brightcove is making in analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is paramount in driving future innovation of the video industry."
