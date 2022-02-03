Pattern Acquires Amplifi.io
Pattern, an e-commerce acceleration technology provider, has acquired Amplifi.io, a digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The move will bolster Pattern's e-commerce acceleration platform, helping companies get their products into more e-commerce marketplaces and digital channels faster, while keeping product listings and other digital assets updated automatically.
"Conversion is the biggest commercial opportunity for brands in the digital landscape, and content optimization drives category leading conversion," said Pattern's co-founder and CEO, David Wright, in a statement. "Amplifi.io's technology gives our brands the ability to quickly optimize their product listings and keep pace with a rapidly evolving digital landscape. With their capabilities folded into our ecommerce acceleration platform, it's a winning combination for brands that want to optimize their spend and gain an ever-increasing digital share."
"We're excited to join the Pattern family to continue to build transformational e-commerce technology for brands around the world," said Amplifi.io's founder and CEO, Kenneth Garff, in a statement. "It's never been more important that brands have access to powerful tools to capture their fair share of the exploding $6 trillion global e-commerce market. We're excited to add our technology and skills to serving the incredible brands that leverage Pattern's ecommerce acceleration platform. Together we will be an unparalleled force to drive brand growth."