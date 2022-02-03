Metadata Collects Two Patents for B2B Marketing Solution

Metadata.io, providers of a demand generation platform for B2B marketers, received two U.S. patents for technology that automates tasks in B2B marketing.

"These patents are taking a step beyond a simple instruction manual to help customize and execute new marketing strategies based on a particular customer's needs," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata, in a statement. "We're building a platform that allows revenue marketers to automatically run completely pre-optimized programs that apply proven B2B marketing best practices and playbooks across channels and technologies."

The first patent covers Metadata's proactive marketing technology that ingests customers' historical data from across their channels and technologies, understands the customers' desired outcomes, and recommends best-next-step marketing strategies to achieve those outcomes.

The second patent was granted for Metadata's use of templates and playbooks that are digitally embedded into the platform and apply proven B2B marketing best-practice strategies to customers' campaigns and technology integrations.

Metadata's first application of this was with LinkedIn Conversation Ads. Metadata provided Conversation Ad templates that had been pre-optimized with hundreds of thousands of dollars of ad spend, directly within the platform so their customers could run similar campaigns.