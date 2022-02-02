WPP and Instacart Partner for Online Grocery Advertising

WPP and Instacart, an online grocery platform provider, have partnered on advertising solutions and measurement tools for consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers. The partnership will give WPP and its clients early insight into Instacart Ads product offerings and access to new tools and features on the platform.

As the inaugural Analytics API partner, WPP will gain access to a custom analytics API and data integration tools to develop unique insights, including basket analysis and lifetime value, for clients. The partnership will also include custom campaign measurement and management indexes t.

Additionally, the companies will co-develop an Instacart Ads agency certification program to provide an advanced level of proficiency across Instacart's app and products.