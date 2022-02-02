WPP and Instacart Partner for Online Grocery Advertising
WPP and Instacart, an online grocery platform provider, have partnered on advertising solutions and measurement tools for consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers. The partnership will give WPP and its clients early insight into Instacart Ads product offerings and access to new tools and features on the platform.
As the inaugural Analytics API partner, WPP will gain access to a custom analytics API and data integration tools to develop unique insights, including basket analysis and lifetime value, for clients. The partnership will also include custom campaign measurement and management indexes t.
Additionally, the companies will co-develop an Instacart Ads agency certification program to provide an advanced level of proficiency across Instacart's app and products.
"The pandemic has rapidly transformed the way people shop and what they expect from brands online. This behavioral shift means we need to use cutting-edge advertising tools for brands that now need to connect and engage with their consumers across all channels," Doug Chavez, vice president of strategic partnerships at WPP, said in a statement. "We are delighted that our new partnership with Instacart Ads will allow WPP agencies to deliver even more innovative solutions to clients that enhance the online grocery shopping experience."
"Instacart Ads is designed to support brands of all sizes, helping them access the opportunity to deeply engage with their customers online," said Ryan Mayward, vice president of sales at Instacart, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with WPP to continue delivering that experience and together equip brands to succeed in the digital aisles with robust insights capabilities and educational resources."