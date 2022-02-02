Adlucent Introduces Adlucent Index

Adlucent, a performance marketing agency, has introduced Adlucent Index to help digital advertisers gain control over ad platform automation.

Adlucent Index works directly with Google Smart Bidding to give advertisers control over how conversions are valued and measured and how paid search and shopping ad campaigns are optimized. It ingests each advertiser's first-party data and augments in real time automated ad platform bidding algorithms into a custom algorithm to find better customers based on profitability goals and other customizable metrics. It is available for Google text ads, Smart Shopping, and Performance Max campaigns and ads across Facebook and Instagram.

"Automation is on the rise in performance marketing, and, as it continues, Adlucent Index will play a critical role in giving brands a competitive edge," said Ashwani Dhar, CEO of Adlucent, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be rolling out Adlucent Index as it marks a breakthrough in marketing technology that perfectly accomplishes our mission to reimagine client outcomes for our retail and brand partners. We look forward to continued innovation that paves the way for the future of marketing.

"Platform automation tools are making it easier than ever for brands to use machine learning in paid search and social advertising campaigns, but limited control to guide these algorithms significantly stifles growth potential," Dhar added. "Adlucent Index answers marketers' needs to strike a balance between platform automation and the human touch of understanding products, categories, and seasonality. It allows brands to take control of their campaigns and prioritize data that is not always accessible to Google, whether that's revenue, margin, or predicted customer lifetime value, among other metrics, for campaign outcomes that have a true impact."