Marchex Integrates Engage for Automotive with Fortellis
Marchex, a conversation intelligence company, has integrated Marchex Engage for Automotive into the Fortellis Commerce Exchange Platform, enabling automotive dealers to deploy Marchex's conversation intelligence and collect up-to-date conversations, events, and outcomes within CDK Elead CRM.
Car dealers can now automate data entry tasks by connecting Marchex conversation intelligence to their customer maintenance records. They can use the integration to do the following:
- Ensure that customer records within CDK Elead CRM are automatically updated with conversation events and outcomes;
- Click-to-call any phone number from within CDK Elead CRM; and
- Connect outbound calls from any phone, including mobile phones.
"It's both critical and invaluable for dealerships to easily capture and connect the details of customer conversations directly to their CRM," said Matt Muilenburg, Marchex's senior vice president of automotive, in a statement. "Fortellis is a standard-bearer in the industry, and we are thrilled to add our conversation intelligence technology and application to their already robust offering."
"We're pleased to offer Marchex Engage for Automotive on the Fortellis platform and deliver extraordinary innovation to dealers," said Sandy Orlando, senior vice president of data and Fortellis at CDK Global, in a statement. "Leveraging the power of the Fortellis marketplace allows Marchex to be part of a growing platform creating products that are shaping the future of automotive retail."
