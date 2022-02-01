Marchex Integrates Engage for Automotive with Fortellis

Marchex, a conversation intelligence company, has integrated Marchex Engage for Automotive into the Fortellis Commerce Exchange Platform, enabling automotive dealers to deploy Marchex's conversation intelligence and collect up-to-date conversations, events, and outcomes within CDK Elead CRM.

Car dealers can now automate data entry tasks by connecting Marchex conversation intelligence to their customer maintenance records. They can use the integration to do the following:

Ensure that customer records within CDK Elead CRM are automatically updated with conversation events and outcomes;

Click-to-call any phone number from within CDK Elead CRM; and

Connect outbound calls from any phone, including mobile phones.