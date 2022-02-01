SugarCRM Adds Integrated Playbooks

SugarCRM today introduced integrated playbook functionality to support guided selling and advanced CRM process automation.

The no-code toolset enables business users to design, visualize, and automate sales, service, and marketing processes, creating playbooks and templates for sales plays, sales methodologies, guided selling, service processes, lead nurturing and more. Embedded analytics lets users monitor progress and outcomes in real time.

The functionality comes through the acquisition of AddOptify, a provider of guided selling solutions for SugarCRM customers worldwide.

"Sugar customers can now leverage proven playbook capabilities within the Sugar platform to streamline sales processes, improve marketing operations, and optimize customer service execution," said Rich Green, SugarCRM's chief technology officer and chief product officer, in a statement. "This empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to boost buyer engagement, drive greater customer trust and satisfaction, improve win rates, and increase revenue. It also reflects Sugar's commitment to offer more no-code/low-code capabilities designed to put change in the hands of non-technical business users."

Sugar plans to provide additional playbooks and templatesfor lead qualification, customer on-boarding, case management, troubleshooting, and other customer interactions spanning sales, marketing, and service.