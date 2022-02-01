Casted Adds to Casted Themes + Written Content
Casted, provider of an amplified marketing platform and audio and video podcast solution, has expanded its Casted Themes + Written Content to help content marketers plan, execute, and analyze their strategies with a 360-degree view of all content and how it's working across audio, video and text.
With Casted Themes + Written Content, customers can harness Casted's amplified marketing platform with existing content in WordPress. Teams can connect their Casted accounts to their WordPress blogs and import their written content to the Casted platform. This allows users to see, search, filter, amplify, and analyze their blog posts as results of Themes.
"An end-to-end solution for marketers to access their entire portfolio of content has remained a major pain point," said Adam Patarino, Casted's co-founder and head of product and technology, in a statement. "By building out Casted Themes + Written Content, we are addressing the daily obstacles marketing professionals face by spending too much time, money, and effort navigating multiple point solutions to manage audio, video, and written content. Casted is the only platform able to meet all of these needs and provide one cohesive solution to execute efficiently and effectively across all channels."
