Casted Adds to Casted Themes + Written Content

Casted, provider of an amplified marketing platform and audio and video podcast solution, has expanded its Casted Themes + Written Content to help content marketers plan, execute, and analyze their strategies with a 360-degree view of all content and how it's working across audio, video and text.

With Casted Themes + Written Content, customers can harness Casted's amplified marketing platform with existing content in WordPress. Teams can connect their Casted accounts to their WordPress blogs and import their written content to the Casted platform. This allows users to see, search, filter, amplify, and analyze their blog posts as results of Themes.