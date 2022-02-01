IAS Offers Live Media Quality Measurement for CTV

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has expanded its IAS Signal reporting platform and launched a connected TV dashboard that delivers live insights on media quality based on device, app, channel, genre, content category, and rating for their campaigns.

"We're transforming the way marketers measure media quality for CTV campaigns with granular insights and greater transparency in IAS Signal that will help bring more dollars from linear to CTV," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS, in a statement. "After acquiring Publica, this is just the first example of how we're building technology to revolutionize CTV advertising while providing marketers with a new level of data to inform their strategies and budgets."

IAS Signal now offers advanced tools for managing media quality across CTV, including the following:

A single dashboard to view live data for real-time insights and reporting on all CTV campaigns;

Transparency on where CTV ads run, based on the device, app, channel, genre, content category, and rating; and

Real-time media quality alerts based on adjustable risk thresholds for campaign KPIs.

IAS is also enhancing its CTV reporting capabilities with access to metrics across invalid traffic and video completion rates within IAS Signal. IAS also plans to launch content-level brand safety and suitability that provides advertisers even greater control of their CTV campaigns.