Sprinklr Launches in AWS Marketplace
Sprinklr, provider of the unified customer experience management platform (Unified-CXM), is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software from independent software vendors that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can now consolidate billing and procurement and leverage Sprinklr to help create insight-driven strategies and better customer experiences.
"Sprinklr customers now have the option to get started even more easily with availability in the AWS Marketplace," said Doug Balut, senior vice president of global alliances at Sprinklr, in a statement. "We are committed to helping organizations tackle digital customer experience management challenges with a platform that offers a more unified experience that is easy to procure, deploy, and quickly creates value."
