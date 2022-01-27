ClearSale Acquires ChargebackOps

Global ecommerce fraud protection technology provider ClearSale has acquired enterprise chargeback management service provider ChargebackOps for an initial payment of $3.6 million.

"Chargebacks are an enormous and growing problem for ecommerce merchants," said Rafael Lourenco, executive vice president and partner at ClearSale, in a statement. "Supply chain issues and friendly fraud are climbing, with 45 percent of chargebacks now attributed to delivery delays. Retailers need a comprehensive answer to protecting their businesses from unwarranted chargebacks, and with this acquisition, ClearSale will have end-to-end solutions to do that."