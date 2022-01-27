-->
  • January 27, 2022

ClearSale Acquires ChargebackOps

Global ecommerce fraud protection technology provider ClearSale has acquired enterprise chargeback management service provider ChargebackOps for an initial payment of $3.6 million.

"Chargebacks are an enormous and growing problem for ecommerce merchants," said Rafael Lourenco, executive vice president and partner at ClearSale, in a statement. "Supply chain issues and friendly fraud are climbing, with 45 percent of chargebacks now attributed to delivery delays. Retailers need a comprehensive answer to protecting their businesses from unwarranted chargebacks, and with this acquisition, ClearSale will have end-to-end solutions to do that."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

ClearSale Acquires Beta Learning

19 Jan 2022

Beta Learning acquisition seeks to boost ClearSale's fraud protection expertise.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research