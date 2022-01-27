NOBL Media Integrates with Basis Technologies for Ad Targeting

NOBL Media, providers of a credibility targeting solution for programmatic advertising, has integrated with Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising.

NOBL's artificial intelligence-based technology evaluates digital content across the Internet to determine its trustworthiness and credibility. Ads are then placed alongside content with the highest credibility, whether it is on a well-known site or in the long tail.

"Powering campaigns with NOBL's data enables advertisers to identify content appropriate for their brands according to their standards," said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies, in a statement. "By layering NOBL's content intelligence with the ad activation capabilities on the Basis platform, advertisers can gain strong engagement from their audiences while aligning their ad investments with their brand values."

Through its proprietary programmatic ad targeting solution, NOBL's AI scans language on a page using linguistic analysis to decide if the quality of the content deserves an ad placement before a bid is ever made. With this pre-bid integration through the Basis platform, advertisers can prevent their ads from being placed alongside content with which they dont want to be associated.