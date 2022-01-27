Canto Updates DAM Solution
Canto, a provider of digital asset management software, has added a suite of innovations aimed at arming marketers to scale digital content creation.
The new features include the following:
- Content Discovery, Recommendations, Relationships: Using artificial intelligence-powered search tools, smart filters, and facial recognition, teams can now find the right assets using the Related Files function, which connects multiple files together.
- Video: From virtual reality product shots to 360 destination tours, Canto now enables interactive content to be uploaded, previewed, annotated, and shared directly from the web browser. Users can also create different video clips from the same full-length video while keeping each clip related to the source.
- iOS Release: Users can now access their full Canto libraries from anywhere via the Canto iOS mobile app.
- Performance and speed enhancements: Canto plans to offer local hosting in new geographies and even further optimizations for upload/download speeds.
"The pandemic accelerated the digital shift in real time, but the signals have become increasingly obvious every year. Media outlets, educational institutions, retail companies, and healthcare are executing a digital-first strategy, said Canto CEO Jack McGannon in a statement. "As brands and marketers expand their digital footprint, we've prioritized innovation that enables teams to focus on creating meaningful work that drives their businesses forward."