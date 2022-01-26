Tagger Launches Signals, a Creator Listening Engine
Tagger Media, an influencer marketing platform provider, has launched Signals, a creator listening and business intelligence engine.
Signals is a data aggregation solution built to identify key marketing insights across influential social accounts for any moment in time to help marketers understand how creators are speaking about important topics and brands.
Signals can process complex queries about billions of historical data points by identifying the most relevant social posts and creators. It allows users to directly measure, filter, visualize and structure more than 200 post-level reporting attributes from profile and post data, then build data visualizations.
"Within the multi-billion dollar influencer marketing space, brand marketers need technology that doesn't just spit out information, but rather, allows them to build a strategy," said Tagger Media's founder and president, Peter Kennedy, in a statement. "We built Signals to be that connective tissue, helping marketers understand not only who the key creators and trends are in their industry, but also to monitor their competition and see what is or isn't working for them. Signals goes way beyond the scope of current listening technology that just tells you who's talking about what; we're giving you a strategy to make informed business decisions."
"Signals by Tagger has been instrumental with regards to sourcing influencers for our brand campaigns. It has enabled us to efficiently scour the social landscape and identify upcoming trends to nurture organic influencer-brand relationships and to work with a vast range of quality content creators from niche and targeted sectors on successful influencer activations," said Nicola Wellington, influencer partnerships manager at AWIN and a Signals user, in a statement.