Tagger Launches Signals, a Creator Listening Engine

Tagger Media, an influencer marketing platform provider, has launched Signals, a creator listening and business intelligence engine.

Signals is a data aggregation solution built to identify key marketing insights across influential social accounts for any moment in time to help marketers understand how creators are speaking about important topics and brands.

Signals can process complex queries about billions of historical data points by identifying the most relevant social posts and creators. It allows users to directly measure, filter, visualize and structure more than 200 post-level reporting attributes from profile and post data, then build data visualizations.