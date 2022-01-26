Sales Builder Pro Adds Search Feature to Deal Manager

Intelligent Mobile Support's Sales Builder Pro line has added a search capability for Deal Manager that allows users to automatically search proposals by status and prioritize their follow-up sales activities.

The Deal Manager search feature allows users to filter pending deals by two-, seven- and 30-day increments or to search for proposals by status: accepted, declined, or pending.

"Sales Builder Pro is the only tool on the market that provides a quick and easy pending deal search function," said John Steidley, founder and CEO of Intelligent Mobile Support, in a statement. "We specifically designed this search feature to reflect the follow-up sales process our HVAC contractors live and breathe by. It allows them to start each day with a prioritized to-do list and follow up with deals by age, leading to more wins." "This is every sales manager's dream machine," said Joshua Lubbers, director of business development at IMS, in a statement. "It provides instant data on the total number of proposals, wins, and new appointments. Now they can have visibility into the complete sales pipeline with no extra user fees."

Sales Builder Pro recently added a new column to Deal Manager that includes customers' email addresses. This allows an export of all pending deals for follow-up using multiple methods.