StackCommerce Acquires BrandCycle

StackCommerce, a commerce and content platform provider, has acquired BrandCycle, provider of an affiliate management platform that connects influencers and top publishers with premium retailers and brands. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BrandCycle represents thousands of social media influencers who rely on its content monetization platform to drive revenue through product recommendations.

For publishers and influencers, StackCommerce will provide a holistic commerce content solution that includes white-label marketplaces, exclusive high-margin digital offers, and best-of-web affiliate commission rates from the biggest companies and retailers in the world.

For retailers and their suppliers, the acquisition offers an increase in reach to highly engaged communities through social platforms, creator content, and newsletters.

For consumers, StackCommerce can now surface more relevant products and household-name brands on the platforms where they're already consuming media.