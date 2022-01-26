StackCommerce Acquires BrandCycle
StackCommerce, a commerce and content platform provider, has acquired BrandCycle, provider of an affiliate management platform that connects influencers and top publishers with premium retailers and brands. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BrandCycle represents thousands of social media influencers who rely on its content monetization platform to drive revenue through product recommendations.
For publishers and influencers, StackCommerce will provide a holistic commerce content solution that includes white-label marketplaces, exclusive high-margin digital offers, and best-of-web affiliate commission rates from the biggest companies and retailers in the world.
For retailers and their suppliers, the acquisition offers an increase in reach to highly engaged communities through social platforms, creator content, and newsletters.
For consumers, StackCommerce can now surface more relevant products and household-name brands on the platforms where they're already consuming media.
"The synergy between what BrandCycle and StackCommerce offer to different types of content creators and merchants is just one of the reasons we're so excited to join the team at Stack," said Lindsay Hittman, co-founder and president of BrandCycle, in a statement. "With our combined strengths, we can provide an unparalleled service and platform for publishers, influencers, and brands of all sizes."
"The BrandCycle team's talent, skills, and knowledge are a perfect complement to where Stack is headed," said Karl House, chief operating officer of StackCommerce, in a statement. "Through our newly combined offering, publishers and influencers can now bring their audiences the most curated offers from the best brands in the world, all shared through the vehicle of content. When we look to the future of the industry, we're incredibly enthusiastic about what we can accomplish together."