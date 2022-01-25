First Orion and Neustar Partner on Branded Calling and STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication

First Orion, a provider of communication protection and branded communication solutions, and Neustar, a TransUnion company, have expanded their partnership to speed adoption of branded calling and STIR/SHAKEN call authentication through one platform.

Branded calls enable businesses to create customized mobile displays for outbound dialing that deliver call context, full name, business logo, the reason for calling, custom background and other branding elements. Additionally, branded call experiences are secured with STIR/SHAKEN call authentication.