First Orion and Neustar Partner on Branded Calling and STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication
First Orion, a provider of communication protection and branded communication solutions, and Neustar, a TransUnion company, have expanded their partnership to speed adoption of branded calling and STIR/SHAKEN call authentication through one platform.
Branded calls enable businesses to create customized mobile displays for outbound dialing that deliver call context, full name, business logo, the reason for calling, custom background and other branding elements. Additionally, branded call experiences are secured with STIR/SHAKEN call authentication.
"Neustar has a legacy of protecting customers by ensuring trusted connections online and over the phone. 2021 saw broad adoption of call authentication, with Neustar providing STIR/SHAKEN solutions to over 100 carriers authenticating over 30 billion domestic and international calls each month, and growing," said Charles Gottdiener, president and CEO of Neustar, in a statement. "Not only does call authentication address immediate issues like call spoofing, it enables cutting-edge capabilities like branded calling that improve customer engagement and go beyond consumers' basic need for trust."
"At First Orion, our mission is simple: We connect businesses to customers while providing confidence in phone communication. We believe delivering the most superior branded calling experience lies in the ability to bring complete access and protection to all devices directly to businesses through one channel, a vision that we share with Neustar," said Charles Morgan, CEO of First Orion, in a statement. "Enterprises spend millions to ensure all of their communications with their customers have branding but have not been able to brand one of the most important methods of communication, the phone call. Now they can. First Orion and Neustar deliver nearly 100 million branded calls each month. We expect 2022 to bring exponential adoption, bringing this incredible technology to more businesses and consumers."
