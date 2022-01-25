ZoomInfo Partners with Google Cloud

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has partnered with Google Cloud and integrated its business-to-business data into Google BigQuery.

"By combining ZoomInfo's actionable data and insights with Google Cloud, we're delivering the performance and scale to fit our customers' go-to-market data needs," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck, in a statement. "This frictionless integration accelerates our customers' time-to-revenue and allows them to get more mileage out of their data in Google Cloud. Revenue operations doesn't get more modern than this."

"When companies unlock their data advantage it means they have the ability to uncover new insights, build new business models, and improve experiences for both employees and customers," said Sudhir Hasbe, senior director of product management at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Our announcement with ZoomInfo today is a perfect example of how we can continue to empower companies to unlock their data advantage by getting even more out of their BigQuery investments to further drive value from their data."